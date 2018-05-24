After a frustrating Super Rugby campaign that has seen Seabelo Senatla become something unimaginable – ordinary – the crown prince of sevens is set to return to his natural habitat.

Senatla has been included in the Blitzboks’ squads for the final two rounds of the HSBC World Sevens Series in London and Paris.

Goodness knows‚ the Blitzboks need him after losing their status at the top of the World Series standings in Singapore last month.

With only two tournaments left to overhaul Fiji‚ the Blitzboks need something to give them the winning edge‚ having not won a tournament since round one in Dubai last December.

Senatla is that perfect something.

He wasn’t supposed to play for the SA Sevens team again this season but Blitzbok coach Neil Powell came calling and Stormers coach Robbie Fleck obliged. The Stormers’ Super Rugby campaign is effectively over anyway.

The try-glutton is fifth on the all-time sevens try scorers list with 219 World Series tries in 193 matches. Incredibly Senatla is still fifth on this season’s try-scoring list with 30 tries.

He’s only seven tries behind leading scorer‚ Perry Baker from the USA‚ yet he hasn’t played since the fourth leg in Hamilton. Baker has played six more matches than Senatla this season.

Given his strike rate of 1.1 tries per game‚ if Senatla sticks to his average‚ he should move up to third on the all time list.

Third-placed Santiago Gomez Cora scored 230 tries in his illustrious career‚ but no one‚ not even all-time leader Dan Norton (287 tries) of England does it at a better strike rate. Norton’s tries come at 0.8 tries per game.

“It’s great to be back in the sevens but this most definitely isn’t the end of 15s rugby for me‚” Senatla said.

“There has been good communication between all the parties from the Blitzboks to the Stormers and a rational decision was made.

“We’ve been talking about this for two weeks and this is in the best interests of the Blitzboks‚ myself and the Stormers.

“I haven’t struggled to get back into the pace and intensity of sevens but I’ve had to adapt to the small details that are different in fifteens.”

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said Senatla is still a huge part of their future plans‚ but this was a short-term decision.

“Seabelo and I made the decision two weeks ago because we both wanted to help the Sevens team out‚” Fleck said.

“They are still in with a chance of winning the overall World Series and having Seabelo back is to the Blitzboks’ advantage. We decided it’s the right thing to do.

“The agreement is that we have injuries‚ I can call him back at any stage and he is still part of our future plans.”

Senatla was surprised to hear that he was still so high on the try-scoring standings after missing half the campaign.

“My dad called me and told me that I was still in the top five scorers this season‚’ I was astonished‚” Senatla said

“I don’t play the game for personal glory but it is wonderful to be able to be among the leading scorers in the history of the game.”