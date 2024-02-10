×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

India's Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons

By Reuters - 10 February 2024 - 16:43
Virat Kohli of India celebrates after scoring his century during day four of the fourth Test match in the series against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 12 2023 in Ahmedabad, India.
Virat Kohli of India celebrates after scoring his century during day four of the fourth Test match in the series against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 12 2023 in Ahmedabad, India.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India batsman Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the remaining three tests of their five-match home series with England for personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Kohli pulled out of the first two tests, also for personal reasons. The Indian cricket board said it fully respected and supported the player's decision.

The 35-year-old former captain, who has scored nearly 9,000 runs in 113 tests, will miss an entire home series for the first time in his career.

England won the opening Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad before the hosts levelled the series at 1-1 with a 106-run victory at Visakhapatnam this week.

The third Test will be held in Rajkot from Thursday, with matches to follow at Ranchi and Dharamsala.

The injured duo of batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second match, were recalled to the 17-man squad announced by the BCCI for the final three tests. They will only play subject to fitness clearance from the medical team.

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was left out amid reports that he had suffered a back issue, while selectors resisted the temptation to rest in-form pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has had his share of time out due to injury last year.

Mohammed Siraj was also included in the squad after missing the last game, while fellow seamer Akash Deep earned his maiden Test call-up.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

India end Junior Proteas’ hopes of a home World Cup final

Remarkable knocks from Indian captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas ensured South Africa’s hopes of lifting the ICC Under-19 World Cup on home soil ...
Sport
4 days ago

Harsh realities of Test cricket laid bare as Proteas weigh changes for second match

While understanding the context surrounding his team’s heavy defeat in the first Test against New Zealand, Shukri Conrad did not mask his bitter ...
Sport
2 days ago

Batters face uphill struggle as Proteas battle to stay in touch with Black Caps

Despite trailing by 431 runs at the end of the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand, Proteas captain Neil Brand believes his team are ...
Sport
5 days ago

Kapp underlines all-round greatness in Proteas’ first ODI victory against Australia

Marizanne Kapp produced another superhuman effort as the Proteas claimed another first on their tour to Australia by defeating the world champions in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Journey into the unknown for Black Caps and Proteas in first Test

New Zealand Cricket struck a poignant tone for the Black Caps' Test series against an understrength Proteas outfit, commemorating one of that ...
Sport
1 week ago

Mpongwana, De Swardt, Moreki create selection headache for Proteas coach Conrad

Shukri Conrad unsurprisingly wants to assess conditions at the Bay Oval in Mt. Manganui, before finalising his playing eleven, with the starting ...
Sport
1 week ago

Faf delivers as Super Kings storm into SA20 playoffs

With the door to the playoffs left ajar after a thrilling outcome which went in their favour in Cape Town, the Joburg Super Kings duly stormed into ...
Sport
6 days ago

Proteas lose four wickets after Ravindra dominates for Black Caps

South Africa lost four wickets in the final session as New Zealand took firm control on day 2 of the first Test at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui on Monday.
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024