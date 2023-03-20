CSA have also confirmed the schedule for the Proteas that will see them return to action with back-to-back bilateral tours against Pakistan and India in September and October away from home.
South Africa host Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in two consecutive homebound tours featuring two respective three-match, one-day international (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series from December 2023 to January 2024.
The Proteas wrap up their 2023-24 season with a multi-format contest away to Australia in March 2024, playing three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test match.
CSA said all the team’s 50-over matches in the next 12 months will form part of South Africa’s ICC Women’s Championship 2022–25 campaigns as part of the qualification mission towards the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India.
Women's Proteas' 2023-24 Contracted Squad: Anneke Bosch (North West Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Garden Route Badgers), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (North West Dragons), Sune Luus (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Chloé Tryon (Dolphins), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)
All-rounders Bosch and Tucker sign Proteas Women contracts
Image: Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images
Proteas Women all-rounders Anneke Bosch and Delmi Tucker, who were part of the squad that reached last month's final of the ICC T20 World Cup, have been awarded national team contracts.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the latest 15-player contracted squad for the 2023-24 season that starts from May 1.
Another all-rounder, Nadine de Klerk, is back to being a contracted player after she was excluded for the 2022-23 season.
All three players were part of the Women's Proteas who became the first South African senior team to reach a World Cup final in the T20 tournament staged in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. South Africa ended as runners up to Australia.
They replace the retired trio of Dané van Niekerk, Trisha Chetty and Lizelle Lee.
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said after an impressive World Cup display, the association is excited about the potential of the latest squad.
“The next evolutional step this crop of players will be from next season and for years to come as the Proteas Women continue to compete at the highest level in world cricket,” Moseki said.
CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said it was important to retain the core of the squad.
“We have the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 50-over edition in 2025 on the horizon and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with an uber-talented squad, including a blend of experienced and youthful players,” he said.
