Cricket

Proteas women face must-win situation against Australia

Kapp concedes hosts have it tough but have the belief

17 February 2023 - 10:28
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Marizanne Kapp of South Africa during of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park on February 13, 2023 in Paarl, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Proteas star Marizanne Kapp says they have to focus on partnerships with bat and ball tomorrow when they face Australia in a Women’s T20 World Cup clash at St George’s Park (7pm).

Kapp and co have the mammoth task of toppling Australia – the number one ranked side in the world. This is a game that can shape the Proteas' destiny in the tournament as their place in the last four is not secured.

After two games played, Hilton Moreeng’s team are in third place with two points in Pool A, while Australia and Sri Lanka are in first and second respectively with four points each after they won their opening two games.

The encounter against Australia is a must-win for the Proteas. Victory can put them in contention to make it to the playoffs and inspire confidence about their credentials to win the tournament.

“It’s an extremely important game for us,” Kapp told the ICC media department.

“Unfortunately we slipped up in that first game against Sri Lanka which we are disappointed about, but now we know what we have to do. It’s always tough playing against Australia and this is no different.

“They are playing three matches here (St George’s Park) and our first one here will be against them, we know that it will be tough. I think if we keep on believing and every single player who walks onto that field gives their 150%, we can’t ask for anything more,” she said.

The Proteas have had inconsistent performances in the tournament so far; they were nervous in the loss to Sri Lanka and then completely dominant against New Zealand. In Australia, they face a team that is strong and well-balanced and if the Proteas are to beat them, they need to be clinical.

“The biggest thing for us is partnerships within our game, whether that is bowling or batting, that is the thing we have been lacking, especially when it comes to the batting department.

The previous game was by no means our best game but we seem to improve as we go along. That’s the most important thing; that we keep improving,” said the all rounder.

Mondli Khumalo to undergo tests after collapse

The KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union will send youngster Mondli Khumalo for further neurological tests as they seek professional medical advice on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas fired up after T20 World Cup win over New Zealand

Momentum Proteas all-rounder Chloe Tryon says the team has to keep their fire burning for the rest of the Women's T20 World Cup following their win ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sunrisers skipper Markram attributes Betway SA20 triumph to players' never-say-die attitude

Following their Betway SA20 triumph, Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram admitted they were nervous ahead of the final and praised his side ...
Sport
4 days ago

Pretoria Capitals captain Parnell blames loss to Sunrisers to slow wicket due to rain

Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell saysid they failed to deal with the slow wicket at the Wanderers in their Betway SA20 final loss to the ...
Sport
4 days ago

