Proteas women face must-win situation against Australia

Proteas star Marizanne Kapp says they have to focus on partnerships with bat and ball tomorrow when they face Australia in a Women’s T20 World Cup clash at St George’s Park (7pm).
Kapp and co have the mammoth task of toppling Australia – the number one ranked side in the world. This is a game that can shape the Proteas' destiny in the tournament as their place in the last four is not secured.
After two games played, Hilton Moreeng’s team are in third place with two points in Pool A, while Australia and Sri Lanka are in first and second respectively with four points each after they won their opening two games.
The encounter against Australia is a must-win for the Proteas. Victory can put them in contention to make it to the playoffs and inspire confidence about their credentials to win the tournament.
“It’s an extremely important game for us,” Kapp told the ICC media department.
“Unfortunately we slipped up in that first game against Sri Lanka which we are disappointed about, but now we know what we have to do. It’s always tough playing against Australia and this is no different.
“They are playing three matches here (St George’s Park) and our first one here will be against them, we know that it will be tough. I think if we keep on believing and every single player who walks onto that field gives their 150%, we can’t ask for anything more,” she said.
The Proteas have had inconsistent performances in the tournament so far; they were nervous in the loss to Sri Lanka and then completely dominant against New Zealand. In Australia, they face a team that is strong and well-balanced and if the Proteas are to beat them, they need to be clinical.
“The biggest thing for us is partnerships within our game, whether that is bowling or batting, that is the thing we have been lacking, especially when it comes to the batting department.
The previous game was by no means our best game but we seem to improve as we go along. That’s the most important thing; that we keep improving,” said the all rounder.
Proteas women face must-win situation against Australia
Kapp concedes hosts have it tough but have the belief
Image: Ashley Vlotman
