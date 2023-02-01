Heartbreak for star player who failed to prove her fitness
Unfit Dane misses out on World Cup squad
By Athenkosi Tsotsi - 01 February 2023 - 13:17
Momentum Proteas convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez is adamant the omission of star player Dane van Niekerk from the Women’s T20 World Cup squad does sabotage SA from winning the tournament.
Joined by Cricket SA’s convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang during the announcement of the Proteas squad for the World Cup, Du Preez broke the news of Van Niekerk not making the squad after there was optimism of her being included. ..
