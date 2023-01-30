Hosts SA open tourney against Sri Lanka
Ellis tips Proteas to win Women's T20 title
By Athenkosi Tsotsi - 30 January 2023 - 14:25
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes that the Proteas women cricket team can go all the way in the Women’s T20 World Cup hosted in SA next month.
The Proteas will kick-start their world cup campaign in the group stages on February 10 against Sri Lanka at Newlands, Cape Town. They will then face New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh. Cricket SA will make the squad announcement tomorrow in East London. ..
