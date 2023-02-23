CSA makes key back room staff appointments ahead of West Indies series

Other appointments see Matthew Reuben and Sizwe Hadebe drafted from the Titans' technical staff as performance analyst and physiotherapist. Runeshan Moodley makes the step up from the Warriors as the strength and conditioning coach.

“We would like to thank Neil for committing himself to the series while the permanent appointment is being finalised,” CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said.

“He and Shukri have a good working relationship, having previously coached together at SA Under-19 level, and we look forward to them combining for the first series in what is a new era for the Test side.

“Credit must be given to Charl and the role he has played in developing the Test bowling unit. Under his tutelage the Proteas attack has become one of the best in the world.

“As he ends his tenure with the Proteas, we would like to wish him all the best in his next chapter. We would also like thank former batting coach Justin Sammons and fielding coach Justin Ontong for their contributions to the national team over the last few years.”