Cricket South Africa (CSA) has released Victor Mpitsang from his role as National Convenor of Selectors.
Mpitsang, who was appointed in October 2020, has departed due to a CSA restructure that has seen middle-order batter Temba Bavuma named Test captain to replace Dean Elgar.
The interim structure will see head coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter playing a leading role in squad selections.
CSA releases Mpitsang from selectors role
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images
“We also felt this was an opportune time to reassess the selection team and have decided to make some changes that we expect will help us with planning better in the future,” said CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe.
“In this regard, we thank Victor for the time he has invested with the national team over the past few years and wish him well for the future.”
