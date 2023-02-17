×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

CSA releases Mpitsang from selectors role

17 February 2023 - 17:02
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Victor Mpitsang was appointed in 2020.
Victor Mpitsang was appointed in 2020.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has released Victor Mpitsang from his role as National Convenor of Selectors.

Mpitsang, who was appointed in October 2020, has departed due to a CSA restructure that has seen middle-order batter Temba Bavuma named Test captain to replace Dean Elgar.

The interim structure will see head coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter playing a leading role in squad selections.

“We also felt this was an opportune time to reassess the selection team and have decided to make some changes that we expect will help us with planning better in the future,” said CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe.

“In this regard, we thank Victor for the time he has invested with the national team over the past few years and wish him well for the future.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage