Sunrisers skipper Markram attributes Betway SA20 triumph to players' never-say-die attitude

Image: SA20/Sportzpics
Following their Betway SA20 triumph, Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram admitted they were nervous ahead of the final and praised his side for their attitude in the tournament.
The Gqeberha-based side won the inaugural SA20 by beating the Pretoria Capitals by four wickets on Sunday in front of a full-capacity Wanderers. The Sunrisers bowled out the Capitals for 135, and they were able to use the spinning wicket which was under the covers due to the heavy rain in Johannesburg to their advantage.
Spinners Roelf van der Merwe (3/31) and Markham (1/17) were key in the dismantling of the Capitals; they nicked in wickets in key moments and slowed down the run rate. Sisanda Magala (2/30), Marco Jansen (1/22) and Ottniel Baartman (2/22) contributed with key wickets.
The Sunrisers' chase was bolstered by Adam Rossington's 57 runs from 30. Jordan Hermann and Markram posted up 22 and 26 runs respectively, laying the platform for Marco Jansen to take the team home with a four and six to reach 137.
“They have had a great competition with the Pretorial Capital, pretty much the team to beat I supposed and deserving to be in the final," Markram said.
"Our chats were more around it’s a final and it's about who rocks up on the day and handles the pressure and stays calm at certain times.
“They are a great team and we were certainly anxious and nervous coming into this game, but there was that element of it’s a one-off game and yes they have beaten us twice and convincingly, but it was about who rocks up and the guys reacted well," said the Sunrisers captain.
