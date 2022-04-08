×

Cricket

Proteas win toss and opt to bat in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

08 April 2022 - 10:48
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
SA have won the toss in the second match against Bangladesh at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.
SA have won the toss in the second match against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha.
Proteas captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat in the series’ deciding and second Test match against Bangladesh at St George’s Park on Friday morning.

The Proteas have named an unchanged side and will again play spin twins Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who were the stars of the show with the ball in the first match in Durban.

Maharaj and Harmer claimed 14 of the 20 Bangladesh wickets at Kingsmead earlier in the week.

Elgar will be hoping his team can build on their crushing 220 run victory over the visitors and further strengthen their second position on the ICC World Test Championship table.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said they have made two changes to their side for this second Test with Tamim Iqbal and Taijul Islam replacing Shadnam Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

Teams

SA: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

