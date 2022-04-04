Proteas avoid urge to criticise umpires for indifferent performance in Durban

Proteas batting consultant Justin Sammons avoided the urge to take a dig at umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock for their suspect performances in the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead.

When stumps was called on day four, where SA needed seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, the vastly experienced Erasmus and Holdstock had no less than eight of their combined decisions overturned by the decision review system (DRS).

Asked to reflect on the performance of the SA duo, Sammons said “everyone is human”.

“Everybody is human and everybody in the change room respects them. It is not an easy job,” he said.

“We have to get on with our business. We have to control what is in our hands, or our controllables, and block out any uncontrollables. It is important we focus on what we can control and our job at hand.”

There has been a reversal of roles in this Test match, with Bangladesh relying more on their fast bowlers and the Proteas getting more success from their spinners.