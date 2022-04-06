Rickleton can stake Proteas claim after good showing in Gqeberha

Proteas batsman Ryan Rickleton aims to use the second Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park in Gqeberha to cement a spot for himself in the national set-up.

The Lions wicketkeeper-batsman made his debut in the first Test against the Tigers and wants to build on those performances to get more exposure at international level.

In his first outing, Rickleton, despite looking composed early on, was dismissed for 21 in the first innings before chalking up an unbeaten 39 in the second.

“It was an awesome experience for me. I was really honoured to represent my country and myself and have the special task of stepping forward in a Test match arena,” Rickleton said. “I think I was a bit too excited. I came out and played a few shots, the excitement really engulfed me and took over my general thinking, and I was a bit too expansive early on and unfortunately gave my wicket away.

“As the second innings came, I was a lot more composed and relaxed. I was really comfortable at the crease and now that the excitement is out, I am looking to replicate that.”

Having been with the group for more than a year now, Rickleton values the support he has received from management and teammates.