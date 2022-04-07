SA captain Elgar: ‘We did not use foul language against Bangladesh’

Proteas captain Dean Elgar advised Bangladesh to toughen up and focus on the game as the battle lines were drawn before the start of the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

Allegations of biased umpiring and “unbearable” sledging were levelled against the Proteas by the visitors after their heavy 220-run defeat in the first Test in Durban last week.

An official complaint was lodged by Bangladesh with the International Cricket Council.

Elgar said his side were giving back what they had received. His team were returning the fire the Proteas had to endure while they were batting and was adamant no disrespect was intended to their opponents.

The visitors were furious after some close calls went against them in Durban, where they were competitive for most of the match before a batting collapse saw them dismissed for 53 in the second innings.

Players have since taken issue with their opponents for on-field taunts they said crossed the line.