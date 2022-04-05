After he helped SA to a thumping 220-run victory over hapless Bangladesh in the first session of day five of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban yesterday‚ Maharaj battled to control his emotions.

The player of the match ended with highly impressive figures of 7/32 in the second innings‚ having taken no wickets for 65 runs in the first‚ his second-best career figures since he claimed 9/21 against Sri Lanka in 2018.

In the first time all the wickets taken by SA fell to spin since the Proteas’ readmission‚ Maharaj was supported by Simon Harmer‚ who returned with three of his own as they spun the Tigers out of control with a paltry total of 53.

Dolphins star Maharaj said it was special to dish out a match-winning performance in front of his family and friends at his home stadium.

“It was very emotional for me‚” he said. “I love playing cricket here at Kingsmead‚ which is my home. To have my family witness me help the team over the line is even more special for me.”

SA used the twin spinners for the all of the 19 overs bowled in the second innings. Maharaj admitted that having Harmer operating at the other hand helped SA's cause.

“It is always nice to play double spin. At Kingsmead I am used to playing with another spinner‚ so it was very nice having the control of Simon on the other end.

“He did have a really good game and it is good to see he has come back a different bowler and player. He is world-class player — you can just see the shape he gets to the ball and how he goes about his business.

“I am really pleased for him and I am really glad to form a partnership with him.”

Maharaj said it was not a typical Kingsmead wicket.

“To be honest‚ I don’t think the pitch changed too much over the five days. Obviously it was not the traditional Kingsmead pitch where there is spin and bounce.

“There was a bit of spin on offer but I don’t think it was consistent enough to say it was the traditional Kingsmead wicket. I think it was just about being consistent with your lines and lengths and making it uncomfortable with field settings for the Bangladesh batters. Fortunately enough we gained the reward.”

Maharaj‚ who moved past Paul Adams as SA's best post-isolation spinner‚ ended the match level on seven wickets with Harmer.