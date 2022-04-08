Unjabbed sports fans can get vaccinated at stadiums, says government

With the state of disaster lifted and stadiums set to open to the public, government invited unjabbed sports fans to vaccinate at stadiums before being allowed entry.

On Thursday government published guidelines which gave unjabbed sports fans the option to go to stadiums and present a negative Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours,

Unvaccinated spectators who considered getting jabbed before the sports matches were instructed to:

go to the stadium at least three hours before kick-off;

spectators must be aware of the 15-minute observation period after vaccination; and

unvaccinated spectators will only be allowed to enter stadiums on condition they present negative PCR test results not older than 72 hours, as per the regulations.

The guidelines were less stringent for the vaccinated. They were required to: