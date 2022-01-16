Australia dismissed for 155, England set 271 victory target
Australia were dismissed for 155 in their second innings after dinner on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, setting England a victory target of 271.
Paceman Mark Wood took a career best 6-37 for the tourists.
Australia lead the series 3-0 after resounding wins in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide before England bounced back in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground to draw the match.
