Cricket

Australia dismissed for 155, England set 271 victory target

By Reuters - 16 January 2022 - 10:10
Mark Wood took his best test career bowling figures.
Image: @ICC/Twitter

Australia were dismissed for 155 in their second innings after dinner on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, setting England a victory target of 271.

Paceman Mark Wood took a career best 6-37 for the tourists.

Australia lead the series 3-0 after resounding wins in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide before England bounced back in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground to draw the match. 

