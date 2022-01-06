Usman Khawaja century keeps Australia on top in fourth Ashes test

Usman Khawaja celebrated his recall to the test arena after two years in the wilderness with a stylish 137 to drive Australia to a declaration on 416 for eight shortly before the close of play on the second day of the fourth Ashes test on Thursday.

Seamer Stuart Broad took 5-101 in England's cause and openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed, both two not out, survived five torrid overs before stumps to give the tourists a small morale boost after another day of Australian dominance.

England, who will resume with 13 runs on the board, are desperate for a good showing in Sydney after suffering heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to go 3-0 down in the five-match series.

The main obstruction at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday was Khawaja, who was brought into the Australia side for Travis Head after the middle order batsman tested positive for Covid-19.