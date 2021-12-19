England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide Test

England's hopes of saving the second Ashes Test against Australia are in tatters after Joe Root's late dismissal on Sunday, but the touring side still hope Ben Stokes might be their saviour again.

Set an improbable victory target of 468, England finished day four on a precarious 82-4. The toughest blow was Root's dismissal to the day's final delivery when Mitchell Starc had the England captain caught behind for 24. Stokes was unbeaten on three and the touring side need a repeat of his batting heroics which secured England's highest successful Ashes run chase at Leeds two years ago.

“Any time one of your best players (Root) gets out, it’s a knock,” fast bowling coach Jon Lewis told reporters. “Ben (Stokes) has done it before, he has done special things in an England shirt.”