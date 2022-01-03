Cricket

Root determined not to let captaincy talk distract England

By Reuters - 03 January 2022 - 07:47
England's Joe Root
England's Joe Root
Image: REUTERS/Morgan Sette

Joe Root's position as England captain has been the subject of much debate since the tourists suffered a third straight defeat in the ongoing Ashes series, but the 31-year-old does not want to "waste energy" talking about it in the run-up to the fourth test.

Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead with victory in Melbourne last week to retain the Ashes, with England cricket great Geoffrey Boycott among those calling for Root to step down from the leadership role.

Ben Stokes has been touted as a potential candidate to replace Root, but the all-rounder has said he has no ambition to be a captain and backed the Yorkshireman to continue in the role. Root said he wanted to keep the focus on salvaging some pride from the remainder of the tour, starting with the fourth test in Sydney beginning on Wednesday.

" I don't think as a distraction that should be around the group or I should be wasting energy on right now," Root told reporters on Monday.

"I need to make sure to throw everything I can into these two games. I think I owe that to this team and to the players and give us the best chance of getting the results we desire."

England coach Chris Silverwood, whose own future has also been called into question, has tested positive for Covid-19 while two net bowlers provided for their training session were withdrawn on Sunday after testing positive. Root said England should learn from their hosts how to handle conditions in Australia.

"We've been shown firsthand by Australia how to go and do that in these conditions. It's our opportunity to do it to ourselves," he said.

"Of course we have to do it in our own way. We can't try and be something we're not, but we have to manage that better than we have done so far and take the chances."

Australia eyeing Ashes whitewash with eye on WTC final, says Lyon

Australia will press for an Ashes series whitewash against England to boost their chances of making the final of the 2021-23 World Test Championship ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Botham 'embarrassed' by England's Ashes capitulation

England were routed for 68 in their second innings on the way to a humiliating innings and 14-run loss in Melbourne as Australia took a 3-0 lead ...
Sport
5 days ago

Australia put one hand on Ashes after England collapse

Australia's pacemen crashed through England's top order with four wickets in a thrilling final hour on day two of the third Ashes test on Monday to ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration