Steve Smith surprised by England's sparing use of Stuart Broad

Australia star batter Steve Smith said he was "a bit surprised" that England seamer Stuart Broad has not played a bigger part in the Ashes series.

Broad missed the opening test in Brisbane and the most recent encounter in Melbourne as the Australians notched up an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

"We have been a bit surprised," Smith said.

"(Brisbane and Melbourne were) two wickets that would have suited him pretty well.

"He bowled well in Adelaide. He's always been a good contest for me. He's got me out quite few times, I've scored some runs off him so it's been a decent battle."