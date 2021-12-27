Australia put one hand on Ashes after England collapse

Australia's pacemen crashed through England's top order with four wickets in a thrilling final hour on day two of the third Ashes test on Monday to all but crush the tourists' hopes of keeping the series alive.

After England's bowlers rallied their team by dismissing Australia for 267 after tea, Mitchell Starc came within a whisker of a hat-trick and debutant quick Scott Boland grabbed another two wickets to leave England 31 for four, still trailing by 51 runs.

Starc had opener Zak Crawley (5) caught behind and Dawid Malan lbw for a duck in successive balls, and very nearly had Joe Root out on the third delivery which whistled by the England skipper's outside edge.

Home bowler Boland then triggered pandemonium in the Melbourne Cricket Ground terraces by having opener Haseeb Hameed caught behind for seven and nightwatchman Jack Leach bowled for a duck in the same over.

Root was 12 not out and Ben Stokes was on two, both left with an improbable rescue mission.