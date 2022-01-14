Boucher lauds Petersen after Proteas’ series win against India

Proteas coach Mark Boucher was a little lost for words when asked to describe the performance of Keegan Petersen in SA's series win over India on Friday.

SA won the deciding Test by seven wickets at Newlands to clinch a 2-1, come-from-behind win in the series, thanks in large part to Petersen, who scored three half-centuries in his last four innings. It earned him the man of the series award.

“Keegan probably didn't start as well in the West Indies as he would have liked,” reminded Boucher.

“Then he didn't start off too well at SuperSport Park. He has always shown signs of what are seeing right now.

“He stuck to his guns and has been in a good position to have a guy like Dean [Elgar, who is captain] next to him, a guy who backs him.

“He's a tough nut. Batting at 3 in Test cricket you've got to be tough and you've got to know your game. Technically you have to be sound as well. Hopefully he just gets better and better. It is a tough position to play in SA, in our conditions.