Solitary confinement in SA prisons violates human rights: inspectorate

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) has reiterated its stance on solitary confinement in SA prisons, calling it a violation of human rights.

The JICS conducted three unannounced inspections last year, at:

Ebongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal;

Kgosi Mampuru II C-Max Correctional Centre in Pretoria; and

the Mangaung Public-Private Partnership Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

It confirmed that solitary confinement and prolonged solitary confinement were occurring at Ebongweni and Kgosi Mampuru.

“At both these centres, inmates sit alone in a single cell for 22 to 23 hours a day without stimulation or human contact. There is an hour of exercise — not with other inmates, but alone, in an isolated exercise cage,” it said.