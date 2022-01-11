SA remove India's openers as third Test gets under way in glum conditions

SA made some telling inroads before India settled to reach lunch on 75/2 on the first day of the third and deciding Test at Newlands on Tuesday.

India reached the lunch break with captain Virat Kohli (15) and Cheteshwar Pujara (26) the not out batters.

Their openers, however, were removed cheaply leaving India on 33/2 after Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier bagged a wicket each but Kohli, despite a sedate start, and Pujara negotiated the remainder of the session.

This match started to mildly anti-climatic scenes. Newlands, usually bathed in sunshine and packed to the brim, was just about empty and cloaked in cloud. It felt devoid of bodies and soul.

The slight drizzle that threatened to delay the start was perhaps the cricket gods weeping.

India won the toss again, and opted to bat, again. Under leaden skies their openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, were required to proceed with extreme caution.