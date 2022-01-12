Kagiso Rabada reveals how SA preyed on Virat Kohli’s weakness

The desire to stand up to and counter the genius of India captain Virat Kohli helped spur on Kagiso Rabada as he led the way for the SA attack on the first day of the third and deciding Test at Newlands on Tuesday.

Rabada bagged 4/73 as India were bundled out for a sub-par 223 in their first innings before the hosts replied with 17/1 by stumps.

It was Rabada who again set the benchmark for the SA attack after India won the toss and decided to bat in overcast conditions that cleared by mid-afternoon.

While India were never allowed to build meaningful partnerships, Kohli remained the one constant as he denied the Proteas in his 201-ball vigil at the crease.

Having failed to score a ton in his last 25 innings, Kohli strode to the middle on Tuesday determined to turn back the clock. Extreme patience and vigilance were the hallmarks of his innings as he sought to frustrate the SA attack.