India wrap up SA tail to thrash woeful Proteas in Centurion

India have thrashed a woeful SA by 113 runs in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series that moves to the Wanderers next week in Johannesburg, then to Newlands in Cape Town later next month.

This crushing defeat will once again shine a spotlight on the future of Proteas coach Mark Boucher and has also exposed the many batting weaknesses in the team.

India completely dominated the Test match, which saw no ball bowled on Monday's second day due to rain, from the beginning to end as they scored 501 runs and took 20 wickets.

India closed this match in the first innings where they reached 327 with opener KL Rahul scoring a sparkling century of 123, including 17 boundaries and one maximum, after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler for the Proteas in the first innings with six scalps and he was followed by Kagiso Rabada with three to his name, with debutant Marco Jansen claiming the other one.

In reply, the familiar batting collapse reared its ugly head as Temba Bavuma was SA’s best first innings batter with 52 runs, followed by Quinton de Kock with 34.

SA struggled to 197 under relentless pressure from the Indian fast bowling attack of Mohammed Shami, who took five wickets, supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur with two, and Mohammed Siraj with one.