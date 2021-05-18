Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that former captain AB de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement.

CSA announced the squads for the tours to the West Indies and Ireland on Tuesday and De Villiers' name‚ who was angling for a possible return to the Proteas to play at the T20 World Cup later this year‚ is missing.

In announcing the squads‚ CSA convernor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said discussions with De Villiers have concluded and his retirement remains final.

Mpitsang said the two tours are part of preparations for this year’s T20 World Cup and the World Cup in 2023.

“This is a massive tour for the Proteas. We have a fully fit team with an exciting balance of youth and experience‚” said Mpitsang.

“The selection panel is confident that it has put together an exciting and excited‚ young group of cricketers that will be well led by Dean (Elgar) and Temba (Bavuma).

The Caribbean is well-known for its low and slow wickets and we have ensured that we have chosen the personnel needed for every eventuality on this very important excursion.

“While there aren’t any (ICC World Test Championship) points to play for‚ it is still of vital importance for South Africa to produce winning results through a steadily growing and high-performing cricket pipeline.

“The historic tour to Ireland is crucial for points towards our qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year. This is the start of our road to these trophies and every tour will see us field our absolute best sides.

“The team has been in a rebuilding phase for a while now but we are satisfied that the return on investment is going to show itself sooner rather than later. "

"We have to trust the process that has been put in place and support our team while they find themselves and their way. These are truly exciting times in South African cricket‚ with an exciting new leadership group that is determined to return the team back to its winning ways.”

Some of the notable inclusions in the Test squad are KwaZulu-Natal Coastal off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen who has been included in the Test squad for the two matches against the West Indies.

The 27-year old Subrayen is joined by his former SA U19 teammate Lizaad Williams‚ who has also received his first call-up‚ and they are part of the 19 men to be led by Dean Elgar in his first outing as captain.

New additions from South Africa’s inbound limited overs tour against Pakistan‚ Sisanda Magala and Williams have been retained in the national side for both limited overs outings against the Windies and the Irish.

The national selection panel has put an emphasis on firming up the spin-bowling department in preparation for the slow nature of the wickets of the Caribbean and Subrayen joins Keshav Maharaj‚ Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde in the squad.

For the Proteas’ first bilateral tour to the region in 11 years‚ Elgar and Aiden Markram will offer spin options while other uncapped plaiers in the Test squad includes Kyle Verreynne‚ Keegan Petersen‚ Sarel Erwee and Marco Jansen.

Proteas Test Squad to the West Indies: Dean Elgar (captain‚ Northerns)‚ Temba Bavuma (vice-captain‚ CGL)‚ Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper‚ Northerns)‚ Sarel Erwee (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Beuran Hendricks (WP)‚ George Linde (WP)‚ Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ Wiaan Mulder (CGL)‚ Anrich Nortje (EP)‚ Keegan Peterson (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Kagiso Rabada (CGL)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (CGL)‚ Kyle Verreynne (WP)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns)‚ Prenelan Subrayen (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Marco Jansen (EP).

Proteas T20 Squad to the West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain‚ Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Quinton de Kock (Northerns)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (CGL)‚ Reeza Hendricks (CGL)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns)‚ George Linde (WP)‚ Sisanda Magala (CGL)‚ Janneman Malan (Boland)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Anrich Nortje (EP)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (NW)‚ Kagiso Rabada (CGL)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (CGL)‚ Kyle Verreynne (WP)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns).

Proteas squad to Ireland: Temba Bavuma (captain‚ Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Quinton de Kock (Northerns)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (CGL)‚ Reeza Hendricks (CGL)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns)‚ George Linde (WP)‚ Sisanda Magala (CGL)‚ Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Janneman Malan (Boland)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Anrich Nortje (EP)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (NW)‚ Kagiso Rabada (CGL)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (CGL)‚ Kyle Verreynne (WP)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns)