The Central Gauteng Lions and Northerns have contracted 10 of the 16 Proteas players with national contracts with Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a list of the final squads released on Tuesday.

Boland‚ Central Gauteng Lions‚ Eastern Province‚ Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal Coastal‚ North West‚ Northerns and Western Province will compete in Division 1 next season under CSA’s new provincial playing structure.

The Johannesburg-based Lions squad boast Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma‚ national teammates Kagiso Rabada‚ Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks.

Northerns‚ previously known as the Titans‚ have Proteas test captain Dean Elgar on their books along with Proteas teammates Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Tabraiz Shamsi and Henrick Klaasen.

KwaZulu-Natal Coastal‚ previously known as the Dolphins‚ have three nationally contracted players in Proteas allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo‚ hard-hitter David Miller and first-choice test spinner Keshav Maharaj on their books.

As winners of two competitions this past season‚ the KwaZulu-Natal Coastal side have managed to retain most of their players‚ whilst also bringing Thando Ntini‚ Bryce Parsons and Jason Smith to Durban.

Anrich Nortje will turn out for his home team Eastern Province while North West [Dwaine Pretorius] and Western Province [Beuran Hendricks] concludes the number of players who have national contracts with CSA.

Free State and Boland are the only provinces with no nationally contracted players while Proteas legends Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander were named in the Western Province squad‚ which also includes Zubayr Hamza‚ Kyle Verreynne‚ George Linde and Tony De Zorzi.

“This is an exciting time for everyone involved in South African cricket as we look ahead to a new era that will start in 2021/22‚” said CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“At initial glance‚ the squads all look extremely well balanced and that can only bode well for everyone as we anticipate a strengthened domestic cricket system.”

The full list of squads for the 2021/22 season is:

KwaZulu-Natal (Coastal):

Marques Ackerman‚ Ottneil Baartman‚ Eathan Bosch‚ Ruan de Swardt‚ Daryn Dupavillon‚ Sarel Erwee‚ Thamsanqa Khumalo‚ Kerwin Mungroo‚ Lifa Ntanzi‚ Thando Ntini‚ Bryce Parsons‚ Keegan Petersen‚ Grant Roelofsen‚ Jason Smith‚ Prenelan Subrayen‚ Khaya Zondo‚ Andile Phehlukway (national contract)‚ David Miller (national contract)‚ Keshav Maharaj (national contract).

Central Gauteng Lions:

Bjorn Fortuin‚ Wiaan Mulder‚ Lutho Sipamla‚ Kagiso Rapulana‚ Ryan Rickleton. Joshua Richards‚ Sisanda Magala‚ Dominic Hendricks‚ Tladi Bokako‚ Malusi Siboto‚ Duanne Olivier‚ Ruan Haasbroek‚ Tshepo Ntuli‚ Mitchell van Buuren‚ Codi Yusuf‚ Levert Manje‚ Kagiso Rabada (national contract)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (national contract)‚ Temba Bavuma (national contract)‚ Reeza Hendricks (national contract).

Boland:

Janneman Malan‚ Pieter Malan‚ Hardus Viljoen‚ Is-maeel Gafieldien‚ Ferisco Adams‚ Siyabonga Mahima‚ Christiaan Jonker‚ Ruan Terblanche‚ Imraan Manack‚ Shaun von Berg‚ Michael Copeland‚ Zakhele Qwabe‚ Clyde Fortuin‚ Achille Cloete‚ Stiaan van Zyl‚ Ziyaad Abrahams‚ Kyle Abbott.

North West:

Delano Potgieter‚ Lesego Senokwane‚ Nicky van den Bergh‚ Senuran Muthusamy‚ Nono Pongolo‚ Eldred Hawken‚ Heino Kuhn‚ Lwandiswa Zuma‚ Shaylen Pillay‚ Wesley Marshall‚ Ndumiso Mvelase‚ Eben Botha‚ Johannes Diseko‚ Duan Jansen‚ Chad Classen‚ Jason Oakes‚ Dwaine Pretorius (national contract).

Eastern Province:

Matthew Breetzke‚ Wihan Lubbe‚ Sinethemba Qeshile‚ Jon-Jon Smuts‚ Eddie Moore‚ Marco Jansen‚ Glenton Stuurman‚ Rudi Second‚ Akhona Mnyaka‚ Lesiba Ngoepe‚ Diego Rosier‚ Tristan Stubbs‚ Dane Paterson‚ Kabelo Sekhukhune‚ Mthiwekhaya Nabe‚ Tsepo Ndwandwa‚ Anrich Nortje (national contract).

Northerns:

Lizaad Williams‚ Okhule Cele‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Dayyaan Galiem‚ Gihahn Cloete‚ Junior Dala‚ Neil Brand‚ Sibonelo Makhanya‚ Corbin Bosch‚ Aaron Phangiso‚ Chris Morris‚ Dewald Brevis‚ Ayabulela Gqamane‚ Jiveshen Pillay‚ Grant Mokoena‚ Simon Harmer‚ Aiden Markram (national contract)‚ Lungi Ngidi (national contract)‚ Quinton de Kock (national contract)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (national contract)‚ Dean Elgar (national contract)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (national contract).

Free State:

Mbulelo Budaza‚ Gerald Coetzee‚ Patrick Kruger‚ Wandile Makwetu‚ Migael Pretorius‚ Jacques Snyman‚ Pite van Biljon‚ Raynard van Tonder‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Patrick Botha‚ Matthew Kleinveldt‚ Gregory Mohlokwana‚ Mangaliso Mosehle‚ Alfred Mothoa‚ Dilivio Ridgaard‚ Nealan van Heerden.

Western Province:

Zubayr Hamza‚ Kyle Verreynne‚ George Linde‚ Tony De Zorzi‚ Nandre Burger‚ Yaseen Vallie‚ Kyle Simmonds‚ Jonathan Bird‚ Hashim Amla‚ Mihlali Mpongwana‚ Tshepo Moreki‚ David Bedingham‚ Aviwe Mgijima‚ Vernon Philander‚ Basheer Walters‚ Wayne Parnell‚ Beuran Hendricks (national contract).