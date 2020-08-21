“I think the simple answer is that one can only live on two hours’ sleep per day for so long. I needed to cut back‚” Cornelius told TimesLIVE on Friday.

“In the first semester‚ I taught a core module with 800 students as well as an elective with 100 students. This semester I teach a core module with 600 students.

“On top of that I am head of department and the faculty research coordinator [since the university does not have a deputy dean for research].

“I came to a point where I would have to miss a meeting at the university to attend to CSA or I would miss a meeting at CSA to attend to my work at the university.

“So I needed to cut back. I also resigned as editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Private Law so that I can focus on my work at UP. So it is not only related to CSA.

“In the circumstances‚ my commitment to my students must prevail‚” Cornelius said.

CSA thanked Cornelius “for his dedication and loyalty to the game of cricket and we wish him well in his future endeavours”.

Cornelius joined CSA in September 2018 and served as the chairman of the social and ethics committee and is also a member of the risk and audit committee.

He said the resignations of Nenzani and Faul were the straw that broke the camel’s back for him. “I have been mulling over this for a few weeks now. The resignation of Chris Nenzani and Jacques Faul actually almost made me reconsider my decision to resign.”

His exit‚ however‚ is not without controversy.