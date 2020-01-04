Elgar left to fight rearguard action after England remove SA top order

The sun shone brightly and England's bowlers made hay at the Wynberg End as they reduced South Africa to 60/3 at lunch on the second day of the second Test at Newlands.

Having gauged the best lengths to bowl on what is a misleadingly difficult surface, England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson worked their way through SA's top order as SA's three wickets all fell from that end.

Dean Elgar (35*) survived and for a while, looked to thrive and SA will need him to do both because of the inexperienced and unreliable middle order.

He's now the batting bulwark that stands between England running through the rest of the batting and SA posting a competitive total.

With England totalling 269 after winning the toss, SA trail the visitors by 209 runs, and how SA fare in the afternoon session could have an impact on how the match pans out.

England restarted proceedings from their overnight base of 262/9, but added only seven more runs before Anderson (four) edged Kagiso Rabada (3/68) to Rassie van der Dussen at first slip.

The effervescent Ollie Pope, who was gifted a life late on the first day when Rabada got him with a no ball, was stranded on a well-constructed 61.