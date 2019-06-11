Performance‚ performance‚ performance — Faf du Plessis has a new favourite word‚ and he hopes he will be able to use it in a positive sense before South Africa’s run at the Cricket World Cup ends.

“Right now we need to focus on our performance‚” Du Plessis said‚ after his team’s match against West Indies was washed out.

Four games into the tournament South Africa have yet to win a game‚ but Monday’s result was at least the first time they haven’t lost.

The upshot is that South Africa face an uncertain path in their quest for a place in the semi-finals‚ which will remain the case even if they win all five of their remaining games.

“We are in this position because we haven't played our best cricket so we don't deserve to be anywhere close to the top of the log‚” Du Plessis said.

“It is very clear for us as a team we need to be at our best and we need to play well in the next five games.”