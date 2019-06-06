SA need luck to go their way‚ says Morris

Chris Morris was left to reflect on cricket’s unfairness after South Africa stumbled to unprecedented depths at the World Cup on Wednesday.

India beat them by six wickets to complete a hattrick of defeats: the first time South Africa have lost their opening three games in the eight editions of the tournament in which they have featured.

“The first five overs [of India’s innings]‚ things did happen‚” Morris said.

“Unfortunately‚ they didn't land for us.”

Between them‚ Morris and Kagiso Rabada garnered three chances in the first three overs of India’s reply to South Africa’s modest total of 227/9.