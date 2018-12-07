Zondi picked Hamza with an eye to Proteas’ seniors near retirement

Proteas national convenor of selectors Linda Zondi said the establishment of a viable succession plan informed his decision to pick Cape Cobras youngster Zubayr Hamza in the Test squad for the Pakistan series.

Zondi’s term as selection convenor ends after next year's World Cup.

Because it is in its second term‚ he won’t be able to continue to serve in the capacity‚ from where he said it’s important that he leaves the squad in better depth shape to cope with the retirements that will change the shape of the Test team.

Zondi may be onto something as Faf du Plessis (34) and Hashim Amla (35) are expected to call time on their careers at some juncture after the World Cup.

The same is expected of Vernon Philander (33) and Dale Steyn (35) post the World Cup but Zondi has already put plans in place to fill these gaps.