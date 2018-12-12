Eoin Morgan believes the Tshwane Spartans can still clinch a playoff spot in their last match at home against already eliminated Durban Heat in Centurion on Wednesday.

However‚ their progress hinges on what happens in the earlier match between the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and the Paarl Rocks in Paarl which starts at 2pm.

The Spartans were flattened by the Jozi Stars in Johannesburg on Tuesday to leave them languishing second from bottom with 16 points from nine matches.

Anything less than a bonus point win against the Heat will see them eliminated.

“Today (Tuesday) was disappointing. I thought the opposition played probably their best game of the tournament so far.

"You have to commend them for that‚” said Morgan after the Spartans were outplayed and lost by 101 runs at the Wanderers.