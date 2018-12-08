Cricket South Africa (CSA) are being sued for more than R7-million by a T20 Global League (T20GL) franchise owner.

The legal action threatens to burst the bubble of positivity created by the Mzansi Super League (MSL)‚ which has replaced the T20GL and is currently underway in South Africa.

The T20GL was to have been played in November and December last year but was postponed‚ CSA said at the time‚ because it would lose too much money.

The saga cost Haroon Lorgat his job as CSA’s chief executive‚ and franchise owners were refunded their deposits of US$250‚000 (R3 403 700.00) each.

A year later‚ the MSL‚ in which franchises are not privately owned but controlled by CSA‚ is front and centre in the country’s cricket consciousness.

Now Hiren Bhanu‚ who had owned a piece of the T20GL‚ is looking for justice.

Legal documents seen by SowetanLIVE detail Bhanu’s claim of US$515‚627.91 (R7020170.87)‚ which takes into account the fact that he has been refunded his deposit.