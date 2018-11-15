Kevin Anderson eyes place in ATP World Finals semis with Roger Federer standing in his path

There is only one scenario where Anderson could miss out. (See table below).

Anderson is one of the more modest world-class athletes on the planet but even he was inclined to pat himself on the back after the rampaging display that left Nishikori bewildered.

"[The match was] amongst the best I've played‚" said Anderson.

"I think I did a really good job constantly applying the pressure and not letting up. I kept at it the whole time. I just felt I returned really well‚ made him hit a lot of shots off his serve.

"He wasn't getting too many free points and as I grew in confidence‚ he probably was going a little the other way which is tough given the situation.

"I felt I did a fantastic job throughout really. Even though I had a lead‚ I felt a sense of urgency throughout which I thought was really important because I wanted to get that win as best that I could."

Anderson’s serve set the tone. He landed 77% of his first serves‚ winning 23 of 28 (82%) points behind his major weapon‚ which included 10 aces.

More tellingly though‚ for a second match in a row‚ Anderson didn’t have to defend a single break point.