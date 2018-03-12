Elgar out but Proteas still firmly in control as they chase 101 to win

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took six second innings wickets to help bowl Australia out for 239 in the first session on day four of the second test at St George’s Park, on Monday.

Playing in what will probably be his last test of the summer because of pending disciplinary measures, Rabada claimed three of the remaining five wickets to fall in the Aussie innings.

He returned incredible figures of six for 54 in 22 overs to finish with a match analysis of 11 for 150, the third best by any bowler in test cricket at St George’s Park.

That left South Africa needing 101 runs for victory and to square the series at 1-1 and by lunch on Monday they had moved to 22 for the loss of Dean Elgar’s (5) wicket on the stroke of lunch.