South Africa has made considerable progress against HIV/Aids‚ with a marked decline in the number of new infections since 2009.

However‚ an intensified campaign is needed to sustain the gains‚ the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) said.

Research from the institute showed that the total number of new HIV infections declined countrywide by 39% – from 437‚705 to 266‚931 – between 2009 and 2016.

IRR analyst Tawanda Makombo said the high rate of new HIV infections – a daunting feature of Thabo Mbeki’s presidency – declined under his successor‚ Jacob Zuma.

He said this was largely as a result of improved HIV/Aids awareness and campaigning strategies in schools‚ hospitals and communities.

He said at present‚ condom distribution‚ particularly at universities‚ had intensified to such an extent that students even demanded that they be supplied with flavoured varieties.