Lubisi's appointment irks Limpopo

It is becoming vivid that problems in South African boxing are here to stay.
Just when it looked like some of the most pressing issues – including the deadlock between sports minister Zizi Kodwa and the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association – were gradually getting resolved, now some licensees in Limpopo are up in arms.
Their beef is the appointment of Oupa Lubisi as Boxing SA's service provider in the province. Lubisi is a former SA featherweight boxing champion from Mhluzi in Mpumalanga.
BSA accounting authority Mandla Ntlanganiso appointed Lubisi to the position this month after he appointed Tinyiko Nkantingi as member of Boxing SA's sanctioning committee in March. Nkantingi was the provincial manager in Limpopo.
The precedence was set by the old board of Boxing SA when it appointed then Gauteng provincial manager Archie Nyingwa to be in charge of Northern Cape, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
Current Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole is in charge of Free State, Northern Cape and North West while Phakamile Jacobs is the go-to man in East London and Gqeberha (Eastern Cape).
Some licensees in Limpopo say ring official Michael Phiri, who was Nkatingi's protégé, should have been appointed to the position.
Phiri told Sowetan yesterday that he was equal to the task. "I worked with Mr Nkatingi all along and I know everything about that position," he said. "The person who must be appointed [to the position] must reside in Limpopo."
The former professional fighter said he contacted other licensees about Lubisi's appointment. "We even wrote to BSA and complained that the post was not advertised; we said we need our own who has a good understanding with [local] municipalities," said Phiri.
In his response, Ntlanganiso said: "Appointments of BSA personnel is an administrative prerogative of the organisation as espoused in the act (of SA Boxing SA No 11 of 2001)."
Lubisi said: "I am here to serve boxing, which has been my life since the age of 12; I am 48 years old now and still involved in the sport I love dearly.
"I've made progress in Mpumalanga... such as influencing businessman Jacob Mnisi into taking up a promoter's licence and he did wonders for our province, which had been forgotten in boxing. We had five international tournaments and two of them featured WBF titles."
Provincial managers are on a three-year contract with the regulator and are paid a monthly retainer.
Lubisi's appointment irks Limpopo
Licensees say manager must be a provincial resident
Image: Supplied
