The competition, organised by International Boxing Association, the African Boxing Confederation and the SA Boxing Organisation (Sanabo), will feature 12 women’s and 13 men’s weight categories.
More than 360 boxers from 28 nations are expected to take part in this showpiece named after Nelson Mandela, who was an aspirant boxer, an activist and advocate for peace.
Sanabo media liaison officer Lwandiso Gasela said the exhibition bout is part of their entertainment.
"This is our understanding and agreement with them. Apparently the two gentlemen intend to start their own boxing promotion," said Gasela.
Njilo, 30, the CEO of Induduzo Bespoke Funerals, has admitted that the boxing bug has caught him.
"Ever since I beat Big Zulu, everyone wants to challenge me," says Njilo. "I got a call from Tumelo offering me a fight against Mohlala and I did not think twice and accepted the offer; Tumelo will promote the exhibition bout over four rounds.
"Mohlala must also expect to sleep in the second round."
Njilo revealed that after the fight on Sunday he and Ramaphosa will be busy staging more and more exhibition fights together and their undercard fights will feature professional boxing matches.
Njilo to face actor Pholoso Mohlala in another exhibition fight
Bout to be promoted by Tumelo Ramaphosa
Image: Joy Mphande
Fresh from defeating Siyabonga Nene, also known as Big Zulu, over four rounds of their hyped-up celebrity boxing match, dubbed Impi, at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban in December, Phumlani Njilo in back in the ropes square.
Their bout in December formed part of a professional boxing tournament that was organised by promoter Hlula Dladla of Hlula Boxing Promotion.
The Pietermaritzburg successful businessman will lace his boxing gloves against Pholoso Mohlala, who is an actor on SABC1’s weekday drama series Skeem Saam.
Interestingly, their four-rounds scheduled bout will be promoted by President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa, who is Njilo's partner in business. The fight will take place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC Hall in Durban on Sunday.
It will happen just after the finals of the inaugural Mandela African Cup which is a continental five-day amateur tournament that will begin on Tuesday until Sunday.
Muhammad quote inspires Potgieter’s win over Gomes
The competition, organised by International Boxing Association, the African Boxing Confederation and the SA Boxing Organisation (Sanabo), will feature 12 women’s and 13 men’s weight categories.
More than 360 boxers from 28 nations are expected to take part in this showpiece named after Nelson Mandela, who was an aspirant boxer, an activist and advocate for peace.
Sanabo media liaison officer Lwandiso Gasela said the exhibition bout is part of their entertainment.
"This is our understanding and agreement with them. Apparently the two gentlemen intend to start their own boxing promotion," said Gasela.
Njilo, 30, the CEO of Induduzo Bespoke Funerals, has admitted that the boxing bug has caught him.
"Ever since I beat Big Zulu, everyone wants to challenge me," says Njilo. "I got a call from Tumelo offering me a fight against Mohlala and I did not think twice and accepted the offer; Tumelo will promote the exhibition bout over four rounds.
"Mohlala must also expect to sleep in the second round."
Njilo revealed that after the fight on Sunday he and Ramaphosa will be busy staging more and more exhibition fights together and their undercard fights will feature professional boxing matches.
Confusion over Nontshinga, Gonzalez fight in Puerto Rico
My time has come to turn professional, says Bongco
Boxing fraternity mourns Joseph Makaringe
BSA licensees need to stand together says Vilakazi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos