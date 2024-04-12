There was a time when SA had about 30 champions, mainly WBU and IBO holders.
“Promoters around the country were united by one goal, to produce champions and prove to the world that when given equal opportunities we could stand up and be counted,” he said.
“There was focus on amateurs, which is the feeder to the professional ranks; there was also proper development, and both provincial and SA titles were treated with respect. Provincial title fights attracted similar big crowds like national title fights and most importantly there was the SABC, which helped not only profile boxers but also made it possible for promoters to attract sponsors.
“When a South African champion fought for a world title all South Africans, beyond the colour line, would rally behind that champion because he represented the country against the world.”
A typical example is Brian Mitchell who reigned supreme as the SA junior lightweight champion chalking up eight successful defences, and the whole country was behind him when he successfully dethroned Alfredo Layne as the IBF champ at Sun City on September 27 1986.
“What went wrong?”
Vilakazi says the sport needs people with vision and a clear understanding of the sport and its needs.
“They must also be willing to treat both boxing promoters and provinces equally. I also wish to spread a message to the oncoming board of Boxing SA [to be appointed by sport minister Zizi Kodwa on May 15], to look at improving the safety of boxers. Boxers coming off at least three knockout losses in consecutive fights must go for a brain scan.”
BSA licensees need to stand together says Vilakazi
Boxing needs people with vision
Image: Monwabisi Jimlongo
Unity is the cornerstone for a greater recovery of boxing in SA, says promoter Sandile Vilakazi who talks passionately about the fistic sport, which has been relegated by individualism to the lowest spot when sports codes are graded.
“Let us look back at the 1980s, which was the boom time for boxing and see if we can take something out of the approach by promoters and implement it in today’s boxing,” says the former amateur boxer from Inchanga in KwaZulu-Natal.
Now chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Boxing Promoters Association, Vilakazi, who trades under the banner of Syathaba Boxing Promotions, says there is a dire need for a symposium where all Boxing SA (BSA) licensees will be under one roof and brainstorm about means and ways to heal the ailing sport.
Today, SA has only one legitimate world champion, Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga who holds the IBF junior flyweight belt and two IBO champions, Jackson “M3” Chauke and Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, who hold the flyweight and junior flyweight titles respectively.
Muhammad quote inspires Potgieter’s win over Gomes
There was a time when SA had about 30 champions, mainly WBU and IBO holders.
“Promoters around the country were united by one goal, to produce champions and prove to the world that when given equal opportunities we could stand up and be counted,” he said.
“There was focus on amateurs, which is the feeder to the professional ranks; there was also proper development, and both provincial and SA titles were treated with respect. Provincial title fights attracted similar big crowds like national title fights and most importantly there was the SABC, which helped not only profile boxers but also made it possible for promoters to attract sponsors.
“When a South African champion fought for a world title all South Africans, beyond the colour line, would rally behind that champion because he represented the country against the world.”
A typical example is Brian Mitchell who reigned supreme as the SA junior lightweight champion chalking up eight successful defences, and the whole country was behind him when he successfully dethroned Alfredo Layne as the IBF champ at Sun City on September 27 1986.
“What went wrong?”
Vilakazi says the sport needs people with vision and a clear understanding of the sport and its needs.
“They must also be willing to treat both boxing promoters and provinces equally. I also wish to spread a message to the oncoming board of Boxing SA [to be appointed by sport minister Zizi Kodwa on May 15], to look at improving the safety of boxers. Boxers coming off at least three knockout losses in consecutive fights must go for a brain scan.”
Sky's the limit for Malajika with Mitchell
He said boxers intending to turn professional must also go through similar tests. “It is very possible for them to carry injuries from the amateurs. But a brain scan does not come cheap.
“But a human being’s life is paramount, more than the amount of money,” said Vilakazi. “BSA should involve the department of health.”
Vilakazi has some boxers under his wing, including WBF International junior welterweight champion Sanele “Tornado” Msimanga from Nchanga, Cato Ridge and the upcoming Sechaba “Simply the Best” Zuma from Mlazi in Durban.
He said he assists them financially with general check-ups but he insists that brain scans must be compulsory, not only when boxers go fight overseas but even when they fight at home.
“I believe that if all BSA licensees sing from one hymn, the better for boxing,” he said in his parting shot.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos