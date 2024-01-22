BM: Walking down to the ring, there were boos from Mexicans, were you not scared?
Nontshinga prepares to reclaim belt he lost to Curiel
The Special One expected to do wonders
Image: Mark Andrews
It takes someone special to do unusual things. That has been the norm in boxing with many fighters doing wonders, either here at home or abroad.
But to have your boxing match voted Fight of the Year outside home is extra-ordinary. Based in New York, the IBF – one of the top four sanctioning boxing bodies around the globe, allotted that award to Sivenathi Nontshinga for his performance in winning that organisaiton’s junior flyweight belt in Mexico in 2022.
BSA did the same thing to Nontshinga during its 2023 award in Durban on June 2. On that evening, he successfully defended the World title at home in East London, Eastern Cape. That says a lot about this 25-year-old fighter who is aptly nicknamed “The Special One”.
This writer caught up with him after a rigorous training session as he prepares to reclaim that belt he lost in November to Adrian Curiel in Monaco. The fight will take place in Curiel’s country, Mexico, on February 16.
Budler recalls the day he gained Super Champion status
Bongani Magasela: I take it that you wouldn’t be a boxer if you had not been in the difficulties you faced growing up in Duncan Village?
Sivenathi Nontshinga: Yes, that is true. I believe I was too soft for that environment. I had no big brother to rely on for protection; I am the only son at home.
BM: Do you have any regrets about pursuing the fistic sport as a career?
SN: Not at all, boxing has been my friend, it has never given me a cold shoulder. I use boxing as a weapon to fight life generally and it has taught me a lot things, that includes representing myself as human being, how to interact with other people ... and respect.
BM: How many fights did you have in the amateur ranks?
SN: Over 400, and I lost about 20 of them. We fought every weekend; there was a time where I was untouchable.
BM: When did you turn professional?
SN: In 2017 at the age of 18. I had not fought in 2015 and 2016 because of my commitment to my studies. I was very lucky that BSA Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs did not turn me down because I was still 17 years old.
BM: Tell us about your first fight as a professional.
SN: It was against Sandile Wessels and I won by a third-round TKO. I came on as a late substitute but I was ready because I was always in the gym.
BM: So you went on to win your next nine fights, all by knockouts, until you were involved in the IBF elimination fight which you won by points after 12 rounds in 2021. Was it you plan to get rounds?
SN: Not everything will go your way, especially in boxing; I had to adjust and find the way to win. I was prepared for 12 rounds.
BM: You then flew to Mexico to face Hector Flores for the IBF title in Mexico; share the feeling of the first flight outside home.
SN: It was a long flight, about 23 hours, but I was excited although I felt lost and tired with swollen feet on my arrival there.
Slim chance for SA boxers to qualify for Paris Olympics
