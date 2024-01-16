Tyamzashe's passion for boxing sees him overcome tragedy

Luvuyo Tyamzashe wasn’t dejected when a permanent injury in an official boxing match prematurely ended his emerging career in 1995.
Instead, he accepted the new normal of being wheelchair-bound and continued with his life. Today he is a respected boxing trainer who ranks among those who have produced champions.
Most of the champions he produced – Enathi Stelle, Bongani Fule, Lulama Tamashe, Zandile Dyonase won Eastern Cape provincial titles. He also guided Njabulo Buthelezi to winning the KwaZulu-Natal flyweight belt.
“I accepted the situation I found myself in and remained strong mentally,” he said yesterday. An average human being would have broken down but his courage saw him get up and go.
“I needed to share [boxing] with young children,” said 60-year-old Tyamzashe who can take 36 rounds on pads in the gym.
“I helped Ntlantla Tyirha to equal the record of Vic Toweel who won the SA title in his fourth fight in 1949; Tyirha won his fourth fight in 2019.”
Meeting Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela was a blessing, said Tyamzashe about the man who manages the Tyamzashe Boxing Club in Mdantsane.
“He looks after me and the fighters like his own; if I break up with him I will quit boxing because I doubt I will find someone so caring like him,” said Tyamzashe.
His courage in the face of grief for not being able to take his craft as a fighter to the level he intended to before falling into a coma earned him the naming rights to the gym – thanks to Mshumpela.
Born March 3 1963, Tyamzashe was stopped within the distance by Mthuthuzeli Gubevu during a bout in 1995.
He fell into a coma but he eventually recovered. Later his legs gave in and he found himself on a wheelchair.
But his love for boxing never died and he started training fighters at Philani Primary School at NU7 in Mdantsane. He also trained Mandla Ntlanganiso who is now BSA acting CEO.
“I was roped in by Thabo Makhaphela – a former pro boxer who passed away in 2020 – to assist in managing the gym,” said Mshumpela of Mshu One Management. “I saw the need to look for premises closer to his home and Songezo Primary School was proper.”
Mshumpela says Tyamzashe is assisted in the gym by Mabhuti “Macman” Sinyabi, a retired knockout artist with 20 from 29 wins against five losses.
“Luvuyo is an inspiration to each and every human being whose life has been disrupted by matters beyond their comprehension,” said Mshumpela.
Tyamzashe's passion for boxing sees him overcome tragedy
Trainer decided to equip youngsters after permanent injury
