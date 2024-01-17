×

Boxing

Botha the man who went toe to toe against Tys

Love him or hate him, he is a SA legend, says Hlabane

17 January 2024 - 11:28
Boxers Evander Holyfield (L) and Francois Botha face off during the official weigh-in for their bout at the Thomas & Mack Center April 9, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a heavyweight bout on April 10 in Las Vegas.
Image: Ethan Miller

Say what you like, Francois Botha is a living legend of South African boxing.

This affirmation was made yesterday by accomplished trainer Norman Hlabane, who would easily have walked into the hall of fame if SA had one.

“Love him or hate, he belongs in that category,” said Hlabane whose association with Botha was short-lived.

Botha won the IBF world heavyweight title during the Golden Era where all contenders for either the IBF, WBC and WBA belts in that weight division were potential champions.

But it was going five rounds and actually beating feared ferocious puncher Mike Tyson to the punch for rounds on January 16, 1999, forced the world, which had doubts about his ability, to give him deserved credit and they agreed that he was the real deal.

Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of his super fight against Tyson in front of 12,000 fans at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

With one textbook right hand to the jaw, Tyson who had not won a single round in the scores of three judges, dropped Botha and referee Richard Steele counted him out with in 2:59 seconds in the round. Botha earned a whopping $1.85m for that fight.

“Going five rounds and having the upper hand against Tyson says a lot about Francois’s potential,” said Hlabane.

“He belongs in the category of legends. Botha fought against the best fighters of that era.”

Botha, who was given the moniker White Buffalo by International Hall of Fame inductee, American boxing promoter Don King, was modest in his response when asked if he deserved to be referred to as a living legend of South African boxing.

I don’t want to speak about myself; it is up to the people,” said 55-year-old fearless warrior who described his fight against Tyson as his biggest but certainly not the hardest. “I fought against the best guys and that was my job as a fighter, and I won titles (that includes the lesser recognised WBF belt).

“I was fortunate to have lived in the United States and worked with Don King who played a big part in my career.”

Botha retired from boxing in 2002 to pursue a career as a kickboxer and dabbled in mixed martial arts. He has a boxing and fitness centre in Umhlanga Rocks in Durban where he now lives.

