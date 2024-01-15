Boxing ring official Edward Marshall says the better and befitting manner to mourn the passing of his father – veteran international ring official Eddy Marshall – will be to celebrate his legacy.
Marshall, whose officiating was par-excellence passed away last week. He had been ill for two years. He was to turn 69 tomorrow.
Not even once was the Cape Town-based soft-spoken man involved in any controversy.
He served boxing with distinction for over five decades and his contribution qualifies him to be referred to as a legend. He boxed in the amateur ranks, where he lost 11 of his almost 300 fights.
He could not take his craft to higher levels due to hardships brought about by apartheid laws.
His second born son from three boys, Elroy – who is quietly making his name as a boxing ring official, said the family was still finalising the funeral arrangements of the boxing legend.
“It will probably be on Saturday,” he said.
“You know, it was expected; my father was battling with illness for a long time and he was in so much pain. I think we must celebrate his legacy and what he left behind . I don’t think we should be sad; he had a wonderful life.”
Elroy described Eddie as a brilliant person who was helpful to everybody. “He was a very quiet person who did not speak much,” he said.
“He could never sit still; he had to be busy; he was active in the community as head of Portland Community Sports Centre. It was the illness that put him down.”
WBF president Howard Goldberg described Marshall as an incredible man.
“One of the most loyal men I have ever met,” said Cape Town based Goldberg. “His contribution to boxing spanned over five decades. He was an outstanding referee and judge.
“We spoke virtually every day until he was unable to communicate due to illness. Eddie and I shared so many memorable adventures over the past 30 odd years.”
Veteran ring official Marshall 'served boxing with distinction'
‘What he left behind must be celebrated’
Image: Tladi Khuele
Boxing ring official Edward Marshall says the better and befitting manner to mourn the passing of his father – veteran international ring official Eddy Marshall – will be to celebrate his legacy.
Marshall, whose officiating was par-excellence passed away last week. He had been ill for two years. He was to turn 69 tomorrow.
Not even once was the Cape Town-based soft-spoken man involved in any controversy.
He served boxing with distinction for over five decades and his contribution qualifies him to be referred to as a legend. He boxed in the amateur ranks, where he lost 11 of his almost 300 fights.
He could not take his craft to higher levels due to hardships brought about by apartheid laws.
His second born son from three boys, Elroy – who is quietly making his name as a boxing ring official, said the family was still finalising the funeral arrangements of the boxing legend.
“It will probably be on Saturday,” he said.
“You know, it was expected; my father was battling with illness for a long time and he was in so much pain. I think we must celebrate his legacy and what he left behind . I don’t think we should be sad; he had a wonderful life.”
Elroy described Eddie as a brilliant person who was helpful to everybody. “He was a very quiet person who did not speak much,” he said.
“He could never sit still; he had to be busy; he was active in the community as head of Portland Community Sports Centre. It was the illness that put him down.”
WBF president Howard Goldberg described Marshall as an incredible man.
“One of the most loyal men I have ever met,” said Cape Town based Goldberg. “His contribution to boxing spanned over five decades. He was an outstanding referee and judge.
“We spoke virtually every day until he was unable to communicate due to illness. Eddie and I shared so many memorable adventures over the past 30 odd years.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos