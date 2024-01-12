Toweel dynasty firmly etched in SA boxing history

January 12 brings fond memories to the Toweel boxing family because this is the day when Vic “The Benoni Atom” Toweel was born in Benoni in 1928.
He would have been 96 today. Rated as one of SA’s greatest fighters, Vic passed away on August 15 2008, aged 80.
Vic is best remembered for writing the history books of South African boxing and for winning the British Empire title in the bantamweight division.
At the age of 21, Vic won that world title in only his 14th fight on May 31 in 1950. He defeated Mexican Manuel Ortiz, the veteran of 116 fights, on points over 15 rounds at Johannesburg’s Wembley Stadium.
His biggest prize in boxing made him the first non-American fighter in 50 years to win the world championship. He is still SA’s only undisputed world champ, winning the prestigious Ring Magazine in 1950.
Alan Toweel Junior, the son of late top trainer Alan Toweel Senior, said: “This day reminds us of the man who who made both SA and the Toweel family proud by winning the British Empire bantamweight title, so we miss him dearly.
“He was the pride of the Toweel family, being the first son to accomplish such an achievement. Uncle Vic also won the SA bantamweight and featherweight titles, all his titles in the period of 17 months after turning pro.”
Toweel Junior said when Vic lost the world title on points to Australian Jimmy Carruthers at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15 1952, his trainer and father Pappa Mike Toweel quit boxing and handed over the baton over to Alan Toweel Senior.
“That is what my father told me,” said Alan Toweel Junior, whose father guided his brother Willie to win four SA titles in the bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.
“Uncle Willie drew over 15 rounds for the Undisputed World bantamweight title; he was the first South African fighter to fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden, New York, in 1959 when he beat Len Mathews,” said Toweel Junior.
Alan Toweel Junior began training fighters at the age of 21 in 1996 and the 59-year-old top trainer has produced three SA champs, 10 regional champs and a WBF champ.
“Last year was not a good year for me,” he said. “There was a time where I had 55 fights in one year – last year I had three fights. I am hoping this year will pick up,” he said.
Toweel dynasty firmly etched in SA boxing history
'The Benoni Atom' was a rare gem
