×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Budler recalls the day he gained Super Champion status

Tomorrow marks landmark anniversary for the SA pugilist

19 January 2024 - 08:37
Hekkie Budler
Hekkie Budler
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Former world champion Hekkie Budler does not remember the exact date which saw his name written in history books of local boxing due to his rare achievements. “Jeez, I don’t remember what happened,” he said on Thursday.

This writer had asked him about what happened in his life as a boxer on January 20 2016.

On that day, eight years ago, “Hexecutioner”, as Budler is affectionately known, became the first SA fighter to receive the super champion status by the WBA.

He had been the WBA Regular minimum weight champion since 2014 when he scored a first-round KO over Karl Diaz to win that world title in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Budler successfully defended his title four times, and WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza issued a statement on January 20 2016, which read in part: “It is the decision of the Championships Committee to elevate Hekkie Budler to the status of Super Champion because he met the requirements with four successful defences and a great record.”

The Super Champion is the most prominent designation of this oldest and one of four major organisations which was founded in the US in 1921.

Tomorrow marks the eighth-year anniversary of the night Budler was elevated to the Super League.

“I am still proud of myself, one of those things I did not expect... I know I worked hard for it but being elevated to the status of being a Super Champion was a great honour,” said Budler yesterday.

He went on to win the Ring Magazine belt in 2018.

Budler still remains humble despite his humongous achievements, and the 35-year-old former multiple-weight world champion is still heavily involved in boxing.

Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, the trainer who has been responsible for Budler’s fruitful career, said: “He defended it five times and he remains the only South African in boxing history to be crowned a WBA Super Champion in two weight divisions – the minimum weight and junior flyweight. That turned him into an international star.”

Nathan believes all that paved the way towards Budler being considered for induction to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, one day.

Former WBA and IBF junior lightweight champ Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell remains the only South African fighter to be inducted in that hall of fame, and that happened in 2009.

Slim chance for SA boxers to qualify for Paris Olympics

There is a glimmer of hope that SA can still produce a miracle and have amateur fighters qualifying for the 2024 Olympics that will take place in ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Botha the man who went toe to toe against Tys

Say what you like, Francois Botha is a living legend of South African boxing.
Sport
2 days ago

Veteran ring official Marshall 'served boxing with distinction'

Boxing ring official Elroy Marshall says the better and befitting manner to mourn the passing of his father – veteran international ring official ...
Sport
4 days ago

Toweel dynasty firmly etched in SA boxing history

January 12 brings fond memories to the Toweel boxing family because this is the day when Vic “The Benoni Atom” Toweel was born in Benoni in 1928.
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2023 Matric results announcement
WATCH | South Africans share their messages of support ahead of Bafana Bafana's ...