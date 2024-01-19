Budler recalls the day he gained Super Champion status

Former world champion Hekkie Budler does not remember the exact date which saw his name written in history books of local boxing due to his rare achievements. “Jeez, I don’t remember what happened,” he said on Thursday.
This writer had asked him about what happened in his life as a boxer on January 20 2016.
On that day, eight years ago, “Hexecutioner”, as Budler is affectionately known, became the first SA fighter to receive the super champion status by the WBA.
He had been the WBA Regular minimum weight champion since 2014 when he scored a first-round KO over Karl Diaz to win that world title in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
Budler successfully defended his title four times, and WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza issued a statement on January 20 2016, which read in part: “It is the decision of the Championships Committee to elevate Hekkie Budler to the status of Super Champion because he met the requirements with four successful defences and a great record.”
The Super Champion is the most prominent designation of this oldest and one of four major organisations which was founded in the US in 1921.
Tomorrow marks the eighth-year anniversary of the night Budler was elevated to the Super League.
“I am still proud of myself, one of those things I did not expect... I know I worked hard for it but being elevated to the status of being a Super Champion was a great honour,” said Budler yesterday.
He went on to win the Ring Magazine belt in 2018.
Budler still remains humble despite his humongous achievements, and the 35-year-old former multiple-weight world champion is still heavily involved in boxing.
Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, the trainer who has been responsible for Budler’s fruitful career, said: “He defended it five times and he remains the only South African in boxing history to be crowned a WBA Super Champion in two weight divisions – the minimum weight and junior flyweight. That turned him into an international star.”
Nathan believes all that paved the way towards Budler being considered for induction to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, one day.
Former WBA and IBF junior lightweight champ Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell remains the only South African fighter to be inducted in that hall of fame, and that happened in 2009.
Budler recalls the day he gained Super Champion status
Tomorrow marks landmark anniversary for the SA pugilist
Image: Moeletsi Mabe
Former world champion Hekkie Budler does not remember the exact date which saw his name written in history books of local boxing due to his rare achievements. “Jeez, I don’t remember what happened,” he said on Thursday.
This writer had asked him about what happened in his life as a boxer on January 20 2016.
On that day, eight years ago, “Hexecutioner”, as Budler is affectionately known, became the first SA fighter to receive the super champion status by the WBA.
He had been the WBA Regular minimum weight champion since 2014 when he scored a first-round KO over Karl Diaz to win that world title in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
Budler successfully defended his title four times, and WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza issued a statement on January 20 2016, which read in part: “It is the decision of the Championships Committee to elevate Hekkie Budler to the status of Super Champion because he met the requirements with four successful defences and a great record.”
The Super Champion is the most prominent designation of this oldest and one of four major organisations which was founded in the US in 1921.
Tomorrow marks the eighth-year anniversary of the night Budler was elevated to the Super League.
“I am still proud of myself, one of those things I did not expect... I know I worked hard for it but being elevated to the status of being a Super Champion was a great honour,” said Budler yesterday.
He went on to win the Ring Magazine belt in 2018.
Budler still remains humble despite his humongous achievements, and the 35-year-old former multiple-weight world champion is still heavily involved in boxing.
Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, the trainer who has been responsible for Budler’s fruitful career, said: “He defended it five times and he remains the only South African in boxing history to be crowned a WBA Super Champion in two weight divisions – the minimum weight and junior flyweight. That turned him into an international star.”
Nathan believes all that paved the way towards Budler being considered for induction to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, one day.
Former WBA and IBF junior lightweight champ Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell remains the only South African fighter to be inducted in that hall of fame, and that happened in 2009.
Slim chance for SA boxers to qualify for Paris Olympics
Botha the man who went toe to toe against Tys
Veteran ring official Marshall 'served boxing with distinction'
Toweel dynasty firmly etched in SA boxing history
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos