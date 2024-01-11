Controversy surrounds Ntlanganiso’s appointment as Boxing SA CEO

Mandla Ntlanganiso says he has not received any letter from a lawyer.
He was approached for a comment after this writer received a letter from an unknown source, leaking what is described: “Urgent letter of demand, contempt of court and irregular appointment as acting CEO of Boxing SA”.
In part the letter, attributed to Mafani & Company Incorporated and addressed to Ntlanganiso states that according to Section 12 (1) of the South African Boxing Act, No 11 of 2001, the Boxing SA (BSA) board can only appoint a CEO in consultation with the minister of sport, arts and culture and the minister of finance.
Upon doing research it emerged that Mafani & Company Incorporated is a law firm based in East London. It confirmed its association with the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) as its client.
The letter also makes reference to Ntlanganiso’s appointment as acting CEO of BSA by the board of BSA by minister of sport Zizi Kodwa last month.
The NPBPA took Kodwa to court for “illegally” winning an interdict, forcing his newly-appointed BSA board to vacate office.
It further said that Kodwa had failed to consult with them before naming the new board, which was a requirement in the Boxing Act.
The board had taken office for only one day but in that time they recalled Ntlanganiso who was suspended as director of operations. The new board chaired by Sfiso Shongwe also appointed Ntlanganiso as BSA’s acting CEO.
This means that Ntlanganiso, was appointed by an illegal board. A letter by law firm also states that Ntlanganiso’s precautionary suspension was lifted by the new board (with all decisions) as a result of the court order dated December 13.
“We are further instructed by our client that your acting as CEO, including but limited to paragraph 2 above (about revoked board of BSA), is in direct contempt of a valid court order of the Pretoria high court and the Judicial Authority of Courts entrenched in Section 165 of the Constitution of the Republic of SA, 1996,” the letter reads.
“It is our client’s considered view that due process may not have been followed by the board that appointed you as [acting CEO] of Boxing SA, which would make your appointment irregular and therefore unlawful.
“We find it pivotal to remind you that your actions have the potential of causing irreparable commercial harm and/or damage to our client's affiliates, for which our client and/or clients' affiliates intend holding you personally responsible and liable for.
“In light of the above, we are instructed to demand from you, as we hereby, that you not only undertake in writing to refrain but indeed refrain further purporting to act as the CEO (acting) of Boxing SA, such undertaking must be made in your personal capacity and in writing to our client and send to our email address no later than close of business on Friday January 12 2024.
“Failing which, and without any further notice to yourself, our client reserves its right to approach the court, even on an urgent basis, for the necessary and appropriate relief.”
Ntlangansio told this writer that: “All legal matters are handled by department of sport because I did not appoint myself; I was clear even in the press conference on Tuesday. I have not received the letter. We will take it from there.”
Controversy surrounds Ntlanganiso’s appointment as Boxing SA CEO
Legal battle erupts over alleged irregularities
Image: Veli Nhlapo
