Allegations are that he is fingered in the fiasco that gave the sport a bloody nose in July. BSA's provincial manager in the Eastern Cape, Phakamile Jacobs, confirmed in a statement in July to have made a mistake in tallying the scores at the end of the SA bantamweight female fight between defending champ Sharadene Fortuin and Melissa Miller in East London on July 2.
Miller, from Eldorado Park, was declared the winner by a split points decision. Scores read after 10 rounds were 95-94 and 97-93 in Miller's favour, while the third judge scores was 93-97 for Fortuin, from the Eastern Cape.
Then on the following week, BSA issued a statement saying upon verification and scrutiny of the scorecards, the fight was a split draw. That meant Fortuin retained her belt by virtue of being the defending champion.
Miller's reign ended in that fashion and the regulator came under heavy criticism from the fight fraternity. Nothing happened to Jacobs.
BSA suspends Ntlanganiso after error in scoring
Boxing SA (BSA) director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso has been suspended by the board of BSA, board member and regulator's spokesperson Azwitamisi Nthangeni confirmed last night.
"I can confirm that the director of operations has been precautionary suspended," he said. "But with not much details because this is an internal organisational matter."
Asked who will fill Ntlanganiso's position on acting capacity or temporarily, he said: "At this point in time we are still trying to co-ordinate the issue around acting on the position."
Attempts to get a comment and clarity on the charges was not successful probably because Ntlanganiso has been prohibited from talking to the media although he is quoted elsewhere only confirming his suspension.
But Ntlanganiso was suspended yesterday afternoon. Apparently Boxing SA had served him with a letter which indicated intentions to suspend him. He was then advised to tell the seven member board why he should not be suspended.
The news of his suspension were out in the public domain last night. Ntlanganiso's suspension comes just when some licensees have recently been served with letters informing them about due dates to appear before its disciplinary committee.
One such licensee is manager Charity Mukondeleli who was quoted elsewhere saying he had been summoned to appear before a Boxing SA disciplinary hearing on August 16 and that he was charged with gross misconduct.
