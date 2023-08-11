Discipline, hard work propel Moodie to rugby world stage

Young win an inspiration for many in SA

Two years ago, Canan Moodie (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/sport/rugby/2023-08-08-nienaber-to-announce-world-cup-squad-today/) was playing school rugby with a dream of donning the Springbok jersey one day. Not only has the 20-year-old wing ’s dream become a reality but next month, Moodie, as the second-youngest player to join the Boks team in upcoming Rugby World Cup in France, will put his talent on the world stage.



The young man from Paarl in the Western Cape rose from humble beginnings, according to his former coach, Katleho Lynch, who shared a video of his hard work with pride this we ek. Lynch waxes lyrical about Moodie’s achievements after he was included in the final Boks squad for the World Cup next month. ..